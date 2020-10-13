BEMBAS STILL UPSET WITH HH’S INSULTS AS THEY BLOCK HIM IN MPIKA

Mpika ~ Tue,13 Oct 2020

By ZR Correspondant

Mpika residents on Monday afternoon stopped UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and demanded an apology for insulting the Bemba and Bisa speaking people when he recently referred to them as “Ba Fik***” at a public rally in Lukashya during a parliamentary by-election.

After word went round that UPND leader was in Mpika enroute to Kasama, olbwhere the actual insults were uttered, Mpika residents demanded that HH apologizes in Mpika vowing that failure to do so would mean that he would not be allowed to campaign in Muchinga Province.

An old woman was seen displaying her bear breasts as a sign of protest.

The woman on top of her voice charged that unless HH had not sucked a woman’s breast, there was no way he would have any support from the people in Chitimukulu’s area after the UPND leader insulted Mwine Lubemba through his proxies.

Mr. Hichilema has refused to apologise to the mwine lubemba Chitimukulu over the insults himself and his proxies have been uttering against the Bemba speaking people.

UPND leader has since accused the PF and Zambia Police in Mpika of being behind the attacks.

He has claimed that the Police are under instructions to assassinate him.

Mr Hichilema is on record several times making alarming statements that some people want to assassinate him.