Fashioned to Succeed-Sakala

Fashion Sakala says he believes Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will change the face of Zambian football with his approach to the management of the game.

And Sakala says he has learnt when people criticize you it is time to work hard.

Speaking to the FAZ media team in Rustenburg after Zambia defeated South Africa 2-1 in an international friendly, Sakala urged the coach to remain strong in the face of critics that may derail his work with the team.

The Belgium based forward said that Micho was not only building workable tactical plans but also winning over his squad ahead of important assignments for the Chipolopolo.

“Personally I have a very good relationship with him, we always talk, I had never met him before I came here for this camp, but we always spoke on the phone,” he said.

“He used to call me weekly and tell me about the tactics and how he wants me to play which is very good and perfect for me. When I came here I knew what I am supposed to do, that was very good.”

Sakala adds: “He is a very good man and will change Zambian football. I think it will be a very good team.”

He said that criticism will always come but the most important things would be to remain focused.

“Looking at the criticism that is going on, it is normal in football, it is not all the people who will be happy with the team, it is not all the people who will be happy with the coach and the players. Blame will be coming to the players and coaches,” he said.

“As for me I am getting used, when they criticize me I feel it is time to work hard. This is the same with the coach if the people criticize him, he just has to continue working hard. The only answer is to win games. He is a very good man and I feel that tactically we are getting better.”

The Belgium based striker also praised the local players for having turned for the team during the three-game FIFA window assignments.

“If we continue like this, we will have 90% of becoming a better team and looking at what we are doing now, tactically we are getting better and togetherness in the team. I think we have a chance to beat Botswana in the two games,” he said.

“As a player I have a duty to defend the pride of my country and I am always looking forward to win and not to lose. We lost to Kenya but it was not something that I was frustrated with. I have to appreciate what the team did and all the effort. Some of these games become lessons and then you wake up and concentrate. We have done it today and won against South Africa.”

Sakala was part of the foreign based players that Micho summoned for the FIFA window matches and featured in the Harambee Stars loss and the win against Bafana Bafana.

Zambia started the FIFA window challenge with a 1-0 over Malawi and headed to Nairobi where they were beaten by Kenya before concluding with a 2-1 win over Bafana Bafana in Rustenburg.

