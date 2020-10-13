Fist Lady Aids Chipangali Heavy Rains Victims

First Lady Esther Lungu has donated food stuffs to Chipangali residents whose houses were damaged by heavy rains which were characterised by a storm as the number of affected houses rose from 260 to 342.

The incident that occurred between 18 and 19 hours on Saturday in Mugubudu area left a trail of destruction.

Some houses were partially blown off while others were completely damaged.

About ten tonnes of groundnut seed meant for farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme went to waste after a rented shed by the ministry of Agriculture in the District was blown off.

The First Lady who visited the affected families yesterday donated 100 by 25 kilogramme bags of mealie meal, 147 by 12.5 kilogramme bags of mealie meal and cooking oil.

Other items included salt,soya chunks and soap.

The First Lady

said she was touched when she saw the devastation caused by the rains on Television on Sunday.

She said she was forced to visit Mugubudu area to assist the people through The Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

The first Lady says she was happy that no life was lost in the disaster.

And Chieftainess Mkanda and Chief Chanje commended the First Lady for the gesture.

Chieftainess Mkanda said the people will remain grateful to the First Lady.

Chief Chanje said the help by the first Lady has come at the right time when people were in dire need of assistance.

Chipangali Member of Parliament Vincent Mwale who is also Infrastructure and Housing Minister appealed to well- wishers to come to the aid of the affected families.

Mr Mwale who rushed to the area on Sunday visited the affected families and assured them that government through the Disater Management and Mitigation Unit and other well wishers will come to their Aid.