Hamukale Weeps As He Listens To Touching Stories From Ex-Workers Of Privatised Companies

Livingstone ~ Tue, 13 Oct 2020

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale yesterday wept after listening to grievances by former workers of privatised companies in Livingstone who staged a solidarity march in support of calls to establish a commission of inquiry into the sale of national assets.

The minister thanked the former workers for informing him of their suffering.

Dr Hamukale has since promised to deliver the petition of solidarity to President Edgar Lungu.

“You cannot be going round boasting that ‘I am rich’ with the money which was obtained in a dishonest manner. It is inhuman to do that,” Dr Hamukale said.