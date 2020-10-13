HRC Finds Police Wanting In Frank Mugala’s Death

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) have said police acted negligently, recklessly and unprofessional in the brutal killing of a Chazanga Juvenile, Frank Mugala during the gassing incidences in February, this year.

According to an investigative report by the Commission, HRC Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said Mugala’s death cannot be justified and does not fall within the legally permissible circumstances.

Mugala was a grade Nine Pupil at Chazanga Primary School and was killed by a stray bullet by a police office on February 13 on his way home from school.

“No witness testified having heard about, seeing or experiencing the use of tear smoke (tear gas), water cannons, or rubber bullets by the police. Furthermore, no witness testified that they heard the police announce or advise the protesters to disperse. All they could see were uncompromising armed police officers on patrol vehicles driving up and down the streets, without saying anything,” he said.

“Around 17:00hrs, the same time the Police were seen arriving in the area, a body of a boy was found lying, at about 150 to 200 meters opposite the gate of Chazanga Basic School. It was initially suspected that he was from High Land School. However, from the school badge and the note books from his school bag, they were able to identify him as Frank Mugala, grade 8 C of Chazanga Basic School. Some witnesses near the scene where Frank was shot dead said the police were shooting indiscriminately in the township and showed the Commission some mobile phone booths and houses with bullet holes. It was alleged that the deceased was shot by one of the bullets which went through a mobile phone booth.”

Mwandenga recommended that the state should compensate the deceased’s family for the loss of life occasioned by the reckless conduct of its agents or alternatively an inquest must be instituted.