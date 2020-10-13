Island Health Services “Leaving No One Behind”

Government has introduced the island health policy aimed at transforming the health sector on the country’s islands.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says this has proved to have worked well on Chilubi Islands.

Dr. Chulufya says under the policy, Government is currently training 275 midwifery on Chilubi Islands with specific work technics suitable for the area.

The Health Minister, who is Mansa central Member of Parliament, said this when he toured Chilubi Islands district hospital and the 52 hostels for midwifery students in the area today.

The hostels, which are at 95% complete, are being constructed by a local contractor Mumashi at a cost of K6 million.

Dr. Chilufya is happy with the progress and quality of works being done so far.

Dr. Chilufya also announced that for the first time Chilubi islands has a fully flagged district hospital catering for the whole population on island.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Health Director Dr. Lawrence Phiri said the new services at the hospital has helped in reducing referrals.