Lightning Kills Ikeleng’i Woman, 2 Others Hospitalised

Ikeleng’i ~ Tue, 13 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

A 20-year-old woman has died while two of her family members are in hospital after being struck by lightning in Ikeleng’i District of North Western Province.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi who confirmed the incident has identified the deceased as Matilda Mulandu.

Mr Chushi has also identified the other two as Esther Sakayombo, 14 and Tina Matiya, 3, also of Ishiwa Village.

He said the incident happened on Sunday around 16:00hrs, adding that those injured are currently admitted at Kaleni Mission Hospital.

Mr Chushi has explained that the trio met their fate when lightning struck their house during a heavy downpour.

“The deceased died on the spot whilst her two cousins sustained severe burns and have been admitted to Kaleni Mission Hospital,” he stated.

Mr Chushi has added that the two in hospital are in a stable condition.