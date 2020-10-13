Man Nabbed For Defiling 10-Year-Old Girl

Mushindamo ~ Tue, 13 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl of Mushindamo District in North Western Province.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has explained that the incident happened when the 10-year-old was sent to the market.

He stated that the girl, who is a pupil at Kansefu Primary School, was met by the 22-year-old identified as Jonathan Mwansa and taken in the nearby bush.

“Whilst, walking through a bush path, the suspect pounced on the innocent young girl, forced himself on her and subsequently defiled her,” Mr Chushi stated.

He said the victim suffered bruises on her private parts and complained of abdominal pains, further adding that the suspect has since been remanded in police custody.

“The suspect has since been arrested and detained in police custody, he will appear in court soon for the offence of defilement,” he stated.