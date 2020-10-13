PATRICK MUCHELEKA AND THREE OTHERS OUT BUT “IN”

Kasama ~ Tue,13 Oct 2020

The State has discharged UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and three others of the charge of aggravated robbery which they stood accused in the Kasama Magistrate Court.

They were discharged on instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The State has amended the indictment to include a fifth person to a charge of malicious damage.

Kelvin Bwalya, 28, of Chisenga Village who has been in police custody since his arrest in September joins Patrick Mucheleka, Elias Mubanga, Samuel Ngwira and Chishimba Bwalya who now face one count each of malicious damage to property of the Republic of Zambia worth K83,097.

Fact of the case are that the five, jointly and wilfully damaged two type writters and a printer property of GRZ valued at K83,097 in Kasama district of the Northern Province.

They have however pleaded not guilty.

UPND lawyer Mulambo Haimbe immediately applied for bail considering that the charge being faced was bailable.

Haimbe pleaded with the Court to set favorable bail conditions to reduce the number of detainees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State did raise any objection to the application for bail but have told the court to ensure that the accused do not jump bail,interfere with state witnesses and engage into any unlawful acts or vices.

The accused have since been granted cash bail in the sum of K10, 000 in their own recognizance and two working sureties who are residents of Kasama.

The court has since set 26th November and 27th November, 2020 for the commencement of trial.