PF CONDEMNS MPIKA VIOLENCE

The ruling Patriotic Front has condemned the reported violence in Mpika and says it is investigating the reports to get to the bottom of the issue, especially that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema alleges that the Police were just watching as the whole episode unfolded.

Mr Hichilema posted on his Facebook page that he and his entourage were attacked by suspected PF cadres in full view of the Police.

“Instead of protecting us, since we were simply passing by Mpika on a public road, the Police just stood by as the PF thugs came our way. We, however, sympathise with them. Our message is simple and that is to refrain from being abused by those causing them to be disrespected by cadres,” Mr Hichilema posted.

In response, PF media director Mr Sunday Chanda stated that the ruling party did not condone violence and would get to the bottom of the matter to establish what happened.

“We have seen reports on social media by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that his entourage was attacked in Mpika District.

We are investigating these reports to get to the bottom of the issue especially that the UPND leader alleges that the Police were just watching as the whole episode unfolded,” Mr Chanda stated.

“We wish to repeat our continued condemnation of all forms of violence irrespective of the perpetrator. As guilded by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in his capacity as leader of the Patriotic Front, all members of the Party must embrace co-existence and tolerance. This includes restraining themselves even amidst extreme provocation. This is the commitment we bring to the table.”

He called on other political parties to move beyond the blame game and finger pointing.

“Let us get together and committee to peaceful campaigns and co-existence ahead and beyond 12th August 2021. This commitment would include internalising political education for all our members to understand that political opponents are not political enemies. It must include a commitment by all political leaders to condemn violence irrespective of the perpetrator. It is therefore our collective duty to stamp out violence and intolerance – its not for one political party to do,” Mr Chanda stated.