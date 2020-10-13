UPND TURNS DOWN PRAYERS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 13 Oct 2020

The UPND has again downplayed the need to pray, declaring that the party will not attend this year’s National Day of Prayer and Fasting observed annually on October 18.

UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango, during a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, accused the ruling PF of being hypocritical and said this year’s national day of prayer is another Judah’s kiss.

The UPND has been staying away from national prayers, which would reaffirm the country’s declaration as a Christian nation.

The Bible in 2 Chronicles 7:14 charges all people who call themselves by God’s name to humble themselves before Him and pray, He will hear their prayers.

This is exactly what the government is trying to inculcate in the citizens and yet the opposition UPND seems uncomfortable with prayer.