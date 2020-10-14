Some Cultural Practices Silence The Voices Of Girls – Kalulushi DC

Kalulushi ~ Wed, 14 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Kalulushi District Commissioner Stephen Kalinga has lamented the number of challenges faced by the girl child in the District.

Speaking during the commemoration of International Day of a Girl Child under the theme “My Voice, Our Equal Future”, Mr Kalinga said girls constantly face challenges, including child marriages, defilement and teenage pregnancies.

He said it is a known fact that even in Kalulushi district, there is an aspect of some negative cultural and traditional practices which silence the voice of a girl child, thereby making the equal opportunity unattainable.

The District Commissioner further said in order to ensure the welfare of girls and women are addressed and improved, government has put in place deliberate policies and empowerment programs aimed at the marginalized, mistreated and less privileged who happen to be the girl child and women in society.

“With the continuous implementation of these policies and empowerment programmes, I am happy to report to you that there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel for every girl child in Zambia,” Mr Kalinga said.

And District Education Board Secretary Patrick Kaonga said the Ministry of General Education is ensuring that every school gets a guidance and counseling teacher to provide guidance and mentorship to the learners and enhance the pupil’s rights.

International day of a girl child is a United Nations designated day observed every year on the 11th of October and in Kalulushi District, this was commemorated at Mitobo Primary School.