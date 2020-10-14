Esther Calls East Visit Successful

Chipata ~ Wed, 14 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu has described her five-day visit of Chipata and Katete districts in Eastern Province as successful.

She said it was an honour for her to have been invited by the Theresian Sisters congregation during the commemoration of their 50th Anniversary.

The First Lady said the Theresian Sisters have the heart to serve the poor in various areas and also provide pastoral services to the people.

She commended Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu for welcoming her to the Diocese.

“The event was properly organized and whatever happened there made us feel as if we were already in heaven and what one would anticipate happening whilst in heaven,” the First Lady said.

She also paid tribute to Kavulamungu Bargain Centre, Chipata Muslim Association and LDC for donating various items to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

During her five-day visit to the two districts, the First Lady paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni, visited Chipata Cheshire Home, attended a symposium for women from various churches in Katete before visiting visiting Mgubudu area where over 342 houses were destroyed by a heavy downpour which was coupled with a storm.

The First Lady left Chipata for Lusaka yesterday.