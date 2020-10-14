KAMBWILI GOES IN FOR ONE YEAR

Lusaka Principal resident magistrate David Simusamba has jailed NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili to one year imprisonment for forgery and another year for uttering a false document.

The two sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will only serve a year.

Mr Kambwili has been convicted in count one of forgery and count two of uttering a false document.

He has, however, been acquitted of the charge of giving false information to a public officer.

His lawyer, Musa Mwenye, State Counsel, pleaded with the magistrate to exercise leniency on Mr Kambwili as he is a family man.