KAMBWILI GOES IN FOR ONE YEAR

Lusaka Principal resident magistrate David Simusamba has jailed NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili to one year imprisonment for forgery and another year for uttering a false document.
The two sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will only serve a year.
Mr Kambwili has been convicted in count one of forgery and count two of uttering a false document.
He has, however, been acquitted of the charge of giving false information to a public officer.
His lawyer, Musa Mwenye, State Counsel, pleaded with the magistrate to exercise leniency on Mr Kambwili as he is a family man.
Very unlucky indeed, especially that we are in a country were almost all politicians have immunity. The ones in Government are untouchable and those in the opposite camp (Opposition) you are freed from crimes committed on claims that you are being persecuted by the ruling party……. Too bad ba Kambwili
The PF government trying to shut the opposition from forming an alliance.
No one is above the law, no one is supposed to give immunity to politicians. Let him also test the jail cell.
Going to jail does not choose as long as crime is committed with overwhelming evidence. Chitotela ,Chitalu Chilufya were onced arrested and taken to court Where were their immunity to protect them?.In fact this case has dragged for so long since 2018.Its just unfortunate that being an.opposition political party president whose as one of its functions was to render checks and balances over the gvt of the day.He has so far dented his image Whether he appeals or not cause,time is running out and at the time,no opposition would agree to form an alliance with.To bad for him and his party.
This is not good at all,everyone in this country must be treated fairly.days are numbered,may the good Lord himself be with Mr kambwili and the family
It’s not fair, it was supposed to be 5 years
Sad. So sad