Nakonde Wife Nabbed For Attempting To Butcher Husband

Nakonde ~ Wed, 14 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

A 24-year-old man is nursing injuries after he was allegedly stabbed by his wife following a dispute in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province.

The incident is said to have had happened when a quarrel erupted between the two on reasons yet to be established.

It is alleged that the victim, who has been identified as Crispin Sikunza, was stabbed in the abdomen by the wife identified as Miriam Nanyangwe.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase, who confirmed the development, said when neighbours realised the incident had happened, the suspect was almost planning to run away.

He said the community managed to apprehend the suspect whom they later handed over to Police for further investigations.

Mr Njase stated that suspect denied having stabbed the victim but she has been detained to help with investigations in the matter.