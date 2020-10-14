PF CONDEMNS UPND’S VIOLENT ATTACKS ON MUNUNGA RESIDENTS

The Patriotic Front (PF) has condemned the violent attacks against residents of Mununga area in Mpika District perpetrated by identified members of UPND Hakainde Hichilema’s entourage as they made their way back to Lusaka from Northern Province today.

Muchinga Province youth chairman Francis Robert Kapyanga said it is sad that the violence happened in full view of their leader.

“Reports reaching us indIcate that UPND cadres armed with machetes stormed a house of a Mununga resident today, destroying the property, beating anyone who refused to shout their party slogan, leaving one several battling for their lives,” Mr Kapyanga stated.

“Unconfirmed reports also indicate that two law enforcement officers were abducted and dumped at Lukulu and they have identified a known UPND Member of Parliament from Western Province as their assailant.We find UPND’s violent behaviour totally unacceptable.”

He also demanded that Mr. Hichilema condemns the violence immediately.

“His team must also cooperate with the Police to identify and surrender perpetrators of today’s violence. We are calling on the Zambia Police to investigate these reports and ensure assailants are brought to book,” Mr Kapyanga stated.