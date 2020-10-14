UPND Cadres Attack Mununga Residents As HH Returned To Lusaka

UPND cadres today unleashed violence against innocent and defenseless residents of Mununga area in Mpika District.
This violence was allegedly perpetrated by identified members of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s entourage as they made their way back to Lusaka from Northern Province today.
The violent attacks happened in full view of Mr Hichilema.
The cadres armed with machetes stormed a house of a Mununga resident, destroying his property and beating anyone who refused to shout their party slogan.
The attacks have left the victims with serious head injuries.
There has not been any condemnation of the violence from the opposition party, despite it happening in the presence of Mr Hichilema, the leader of the country’s largest opposition party.
Love your neighbor
This is inhuman, why fighting your fellow brother just over simple politics, we are putting our country in danger, you don’t force your friend to love your political party. But again ba Zambia Report, if this was done by the ruling party I don’t think it would have been reported like this with passion, balance up so we can balance in our judgement.