USA gives K39 billion grant to Zambia

Lusaka, October 14, 2020, ZANIS—The United States Government has given a K39 billion grant to Zambia under the new five-year Country Development Cooperation Strategy.

And President Edgar Lungu says government appreciates the support rendered by the United States of America in different sectors of the economy.

President Lungu has cited health, education and social protection as among the key sectors of the economy that have received tremendous support from the US government.

The Head of State made the remarks when United States Embassy Charge d’Affaires, David Young paid a courtesy call on him at State House today as part of the celebration of the new five year Country Development Co-operation Strategy agreement between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Zambian government.

“The United States of America’s support has been essential in complementing the Zambian government’s efforts in preserving lives, particularly human resources required for economic development,” he stressed.

“More recently, the United States pledged $14.5 million to Zambia for the COVID-19 response. The support has been earmarked, among others, towards the purchase of medical equipment, such as oxygen machines, testing equipment, and other supplies aimed at combating the pandemic,” added President Lungu.

The president emphasised that the health sector has been the greatest beneficiary of the support from the U.S. government especially in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Malnutrition, among others.

Meanwhile, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires (CDA), David Young explained that the K39 billion represents a renewed commitment by his country towards Zambia’s journey to being self-reliant.

Mr Young has stated that the long-term strategy will benefit more than 2.5 million citizens in the areas of health, education, economic development, and democratic governance.

“Subject to continued availability of funds from the U.S. Congress, the agreement signifies the total amount of planned funding the United States has pledged over the next five years to implement development assistance and programmes in support of the work of the U.S. Agency for International Development, which serves as a blueprint on how the U.S. government will help Zambia ultimately end its need for development assistance,” Mr Young underlined.

And speaking later in a discussion with cabinet ministers, Mr Young pointed out that the new USAID strategy helps support a road map towards Zambia’s self-reliance, aiming for a time when the country will no longer need to rely on foreign assistance.

The U.S.Embassy Charge d’Affaires affirmed that his country’s vision aligns with and supports Zambia’s Seventh National Development Plan and vision 2030 that aspires that the country attains its middle income status.

“Over the next five years, through USAID, the United States is committed to working with the Zambian government, its citizens, the private sector, and other donors to improve health, literacy, and food security for the most vulnerable Zambians,” Mr Young added.

In response, Finance Minister, Bwalya Ng’andu disclosed that the K39 billion grant that was signed in July this year, will go a long way in improving the health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene sectors.

Dr Ng’andu has assured the U.S. government of prudent use of the resources as enshrined in the Public Financial Management Act of 2018 that provides for an institutional and regulatory framework for management of public funds through the strengthening of accountability, oversight, management and control of public funds in the public financial management framework.

Cabinet Ministers that attended the ministerial discussion with Mr Young include Ministers of Agriculture Michael Katambo, General Education Dennis Wanchinga, Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and Presidential Affairs Freedom Sikazwe.

In 1977, the U.S. government first established the USAID presence in Zambia.

Since then, USAID has invested more than K80 billion ($4 billion) towards Zambia’s economic, political, and social development, and helped the country respond to major crises such as the HIV/AIDS pandemic, periodic droughts, and the current coronavirus disease.