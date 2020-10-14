WE WILL PAY BACK THE DEBT, ALL WE’RE ASKING FOR IS A STANDSTILL – GOVT

Zambia’s Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba says the debt service suspension period the government is requesting will allow it to work with the cooperating partners and IMF to design a sustainable and equitable debt management strategy.

He says Zambia’s common objective is to normalize the relationship with valued financial partners as soon as circumstances allow to orderly address Zambia’s debt challenges.

Mr Yamba says government remains committed to ensuring fair treatment of a it’s creditors and ensuring transparency in its engagements.

He adds that should the noteholders consent to the standtill, the Zambian government will recognize interest accruing on deferred coupons in the restructuring process, at a rate to be set in good faith with noteholders.

In a statement, Mr Yamba further explains that government reiterates its strong desire and willingness to use this standstill to engage with the assistance of its financial and legal advisers in a collaborative and constructive dialogue in weeks and months to come.

Mr Yamba was making clarifications to noteholders after government received some questions from creditors on Zambia’s debt strategy.

The creditors wanted to know how government intends to approach the servicing of its external debt in the current environment.

Recently, Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, MP, made a presentation to Creditors on September 29th, 2020.

Zambia has hired Lazard Freres and White and Case as its financial advisers.