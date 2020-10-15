IG Shocked By UPND Cadres’ Abduction Of 2 Cops In Mpika

Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says he is appalled by the abduction and assault of two Police officers from Mpika Police station by thugs believed to be from UPND.

In statement issued last night, Mr Kanganja stated that the suspects were in the company of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in Lavushimanda District in Muchinga Province.

The cadres also brutally assaulted residents on Mununga area in Mpika.

“I am greatly appalled by the conduct of thugs believed to be UPND cadres who are reported to have abducted two of our police officers of Mpika Police Station whom they assaulted together with other members of the public. The attack happened at Lavushimanda town Center in Muchinga Province today, 14th October, 2020 around 15:00 hours.

The thugs are reported to have been in the entourage of the opposition UPND Leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema,” Mr Kanganja stated.

“I am reminding politicians once again that anyone who would want to commit crimes under the veil of politics shall have themselves to blame as police shall not tolerate such kind of unreasonable behaviour. I am warning all those that took part in the commission of this crime that we shall not relent in our investigations, hence they should consider their days numbered.”

He said police will ensure that all those that will be found wanting are dealt with in accordance with the law.

“I have since directed the Provincial Police Commissioner for Muchinga to ensure that all those that have been spotted to be behind this heinous crime are apprehended and brought to book without any undue delay. Our role as the Zambia Police Service is to ensure that law and order prevails hence any individual irrespective of the political party they belong to, who would want to harm Police Officers as they conduct their duties, shall not be spared,” Mr Kanganja stated.

“Further, I wish to invite all groupings that have issues with the police to engage us so that they can be heard as opposed to issuing inciting statements. We shall not entertain any statement from any grouping that has potential to bring disorder in the Country.”

He stated that the sustenance of peace of this country largely lies in the hands of the Zambia Police and “we shall do our job to preserve the peace”.