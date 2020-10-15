Micho Determined to Establish Iron Discipline in Chipolopolo

We are determined to establish iron discipline, absolute order, organisation and fanatic hard work with family atmosphere, says Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

And Micho says he is happy FAZ president Andrew Kamanga only focusses on providing logistics to the team and never imposing players on the technical bench.

During a media briefing on the post-mortem of the FIFA window friendly matches, Micho said that his decision to expel Kabaso Chongo was guided by sports logic and not emotions.

Micho said any player called to the national team must be ready to play, be on the bench or out of the bench.

“I would like to say there is nothing personal there is no issue whatsoever. So for the times ahead of us any player called to the national team not ready for the three case scenario to play, to sit or be off the bench as per decision of the technical team, that person is wasting his own time,” said Micho.

“We are determined to establish iron discipline absolute order and organisation and fanatic hard work with family atmosphere.”

He said, “”I would like us to function under a fanatic hard work because we are far from every person every player being the best] version of himself. I would like us to function on absolute order and organization every minute and moment that we know what we are doing and of course. I would like us function under iron discipline that whatever is normal we follow and whatever is abnormal is unacceptable.”

Micho says he was also looking a functional chemistry in his central defence partnership and also the rest of his squad.

“I need to tell you that each and every player and person involved are my personal friends but when it is a question of professional work I put all the emotions aside and strictly put my best as the guardian of Zambia,” he said.

“When you look at the first thing that I have monitored is the behaviour of the outfield player, outfield behaviour meaning how players are showing belonging to the group? How the chemistry of the group is functioning?”

“It is like being a driver of the bus and then you need to look at the situation on the road how your passengers are behaving in order to know what it will happen in the match.”

The man fondly christened the Serbian Wolf says his charges are already focusing on November clash with Botswana.

“But an invisible match is now on as we are talking, we are planning ahead in the future for the double header against Botswana in November,” he said.

“But you will see 180 minutes in Lusaka and Gaborone but us we are planning far ahead off the field so those are the standards, criteria and benchmarks that we have on the field.”

Micho also hailed Kamanga for being professional in managing the affairs relating to the national team.

“I have been 27 years in Africa and I can tell you that FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has never mentioned call this player or play this player. For him it is only to provide the best possible conditions so that I could not ask questions or make any excuse,” he said.

Micho’s squad has just concluded a three-game international window that saw Zambia beat Malawi 1-0 before losing 2-1 to Kenya and rebounded with the same result over Bafana Bafana.

Zambia is preparing to play Botswana next month in back-to-back fixtures in the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

(CREDIT: FAZ Media)