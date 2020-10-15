President Lungu Meets New Engineering Institution Council, Expresses Concern Over Poor Attitude To Govt Projects

Zambia does not take pride in seeing foreign companies building various government infrastructure, President Edgar Lungu has said.

And President Lungu has implored local engineers to address the challenge of delaying works on government projects.

He said during a meeting with the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) Council at Parliament today that most of government projects are left unattended to while private projects are running smoothly.

The Head of State said he was deeply concerned by the unpatriotic attitude of some local engineers engaged to carry out works on behalf of government because they have let citizens down.

“I called for this meeting to get an explanation from EIZ as to why government projects take too long to finish and characterized by shoddy works compared to those in the private sector which are completed on time and of better quality. I am deeply concerned by the unpatriotic attitude of some local engineers engaged to carry out works on behalf of government because they have let our people down. Not only are we losing money as government due to the poor quality of works by our engineers but also lives,” President Lungu said. “One life lost is one too many. I have called on the institution to rise to the challenge and defend their noble profession by offering credible engineering advice to government and every one carrying out public works for the good of our people. As a country, we don’t take pride in seeing foreign companies building roads for our motorists, schools for our children and health facilities. EIZ plays a very important role in infrastructure development which is why my government remains open to stakeholder engagement in our quest to develop our great nation.”

The President said he was looking up to local engineers to demonstrate capacity and do more as far as developing the country was concerned.

“It will make us all proud to see quality works done by our local engineers. After today’s fruitful meeting, I will also consider some of the proposals presented by EIZ for possible implementation by my government. Let us all build a better Zambia, Together,” he said.