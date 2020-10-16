14 Council Workers Fired For Theft, Other Offences

The Local Government Service Commission has fired 14 council workers from various local authorities for various offences, among them misappropriation of public funds.

Local Government Service Commission secretary Mr Lazarous Mulenga has stated in a statement that the 14 workers who were dismissed are from Lusaka City Council, Mansa, Kabwe, Kasama, Siavonga, Shangombo, Petauke, and Nyimba town councils.

Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission Mr Amos Mwila Musonda, during the commission’s technical support visit to Eastern Province from 5th to 16th October 2020, implored the Local Government Service employees to be disciplined, committed and dedicated to duty in order to achieve the government’s aspirations of the development agenda.

“In this regard, the commission dismissed fourteen (14) employees for misappropriation of funds, theft, dishonest conduct, gross negligence and absenteeism. Of the 14 cases, 5 involved officers from Eastern Province local authorities. The dismissed employees in particular were from Lusaka city council (1), Mansa (2), Kabwe (1), and Kasama (2), Siavonga (1), Shangombo (2) Petauke (3), and Nyimba (2) town councils,” Mr Mulenga stated.

Council employees have also been advised to stay away from partisan politics but focus on delivering services to the people in their authorities.

The commission has also urged council workers to be innovative to raise local revenues.