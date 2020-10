Police in Chinsali have summoned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for questioning on Tuesday, October 21, 2020 at 09:00hrs.

Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe is also expected to appear at the same time.

Mr Hichilema and Mr Kangombe were present when UPND cadres attacked defenseless residents of Mpika as they made way back to Lusaka.