DEC Nabs Four Chipata Council Employees for Fraud

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested four Chipata City Council employees for obtaining money by false pretences and for being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Eastern Province DEC commander Martin Chitamba named the four employees as Ruth Mwanza, Aquila Chola from Human Resources department and Austin Phiri and Gerald Hambokoma from Administration department.

Chitamba said the four whilst acting together did forge documents and obtained money amounting to K10 000 from Madison Insurance purporting to show that Ruth Mwanza had lost uncle when in fact not.

He said the four have been jointly charged with obtaining money by false pretences in count one while in count two Ruth Mwanza has been charged with being found in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime for the K3, 561 that was found in her bank account.

The workers at the council have gone without salaries for number of months.