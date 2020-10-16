Elephant Kills Scout

A 42 year old man has been killed by a lone elephant in Chama District of Muchinga Province.

Tenson Kabandama, a scout under the Zambia Wildlife Authority met his fate after the elephant charged at him.

The deceased alongside other scouts had been tracking a wounded elephant which they managed to bring down but had no idea another was within the vicinity.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase said the elephant charged at the scouts and trampled on Kabandama to death.

“The deceased sustained fractured right leg, deep cuts on the right arm, broken ribs and cuts on the left arm,” Njase stated.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in Chama District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Njase added that Wildlife officers have launched a hunt for the lone animal in order to kill it.