FDD Spokesperson Resigns From Position And Party

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Spokesperson Yotam Mtayachalo has resigned from the party and his position.

Mtayachalo was the Chairperson for Labour and Employment and acting Chairperson for Information and publicity.

In a letter addressed to FDD President Edith Nawakwi, Mtayachalo has not disclosed his next move.

“Following recent unfortunate developments in the party, failure to embark on party mobilisation activites in readiness for the 2021 general election and more importantly the meeting which was held on 27th September 2020 in Chama district comprising of Chama north and Chama south constituencies and the district leaderships respectively which discussed the way forward, the entire constituencies and district leaderships including the general membership resolved to resigned from Forum for Democracy and Development(FDD). In view of the foregoing, my continued membership in this political party has become unattainable and as such, I regret to inform you that I have resigned from Forum for Democracy and Development(FDD) with immediate effect,” Mtayachalo’s letter read in part.

“Further, constituencies and the district leaderships in Chama district will be communicating to the party secretariat about the resolutions of the meeting of 27th September 2020 in due course. However, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the party President madam Edith Nawakwi, the National Policy Committee(NPC) and the general membership of the party for the confidence which was bestowed on me as evidenced from several senior party positions I previously held in the party and consequently, I’m highly indebted to the organisation for the rare privilege which was accorded to me during my tour of duty in the party thus enabling me to leave the FDD as a very happy man with no hard feelings against anyone.”

He has thanked the FDD for giving him chance to serve the party.

“Furthermore I would be failing in my duties if once more I did not acknowledge and appreciates the massive grass root support I recieved from the entire general membership of the party countrywide and as such I wouldlike to wish them all the best in their future political endeavours as I also reflect seriously with the local leadership in Chama district on which political direction to take and the nation shall soon be informed about which political party the entire FDD membership in Chama shall join after consultations.”