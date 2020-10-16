Kalulushi Council Leases Pool

The Kalulushi Municipality has offered the council swimming pool to the Zambia Army on a lease agreement.

This follows interviews that were held on 10th September, 2020 and a council resolution passed on 29th September, 2020.

And Speaking when Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe paid a courtesy call on her, Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga said the local authority is confident that the army has the capacity to rehabilitate the facility.

She said the move is part of the council’s vision to attain the city status hence the resolution made to offer the facility on a lease basis.

Mulenga expressed gratitude that the army has shown commitment to upgrade the facility.

And speaking earlier, Lt General Sikazwe thanked the Council for their continued support to the security wings.

“I want to say thank you very much, you have been grateful enough to award us the swimming pool property because this will give us a facility to train from in terms of diving and swimming” said General Sikazwe.

He added that apart from the training to be conducted at the facility, the premises will be open for patronage by members of the public.