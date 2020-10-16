LUNGU CONDEMNS VIOLENCE, SAYS ‘THINGS WON’T BE GOOD IF WE START HACKING EACH OTHER’

President Edgar Lungu has said the church should take the lead in ensuring there is peace in the country before, during and after the 2021 general elections because things won’t be good if politicians start hacking each other.

Speaking when he met United Church of Zambia Synod Bishop Reverend Sydney Sichilima at State House today, President Lungu said the Church must remind those threatening violence of the consequences of their words and actions.

“Things won’t be good if we start hacking each other and saying there will be fire. If you as clergy give audience to people and they start saying such things, ask them what they mean. Our role as government, on the other hand, is to ensure there is law and order in the country and acts like what happened in Muchinga Province where political cadres beat up innocent people this week will not be tolerated,” President Lungu.

The Head of State also said people gathering this weekend to observe the National Day of Prayer and fasting must adhere to the COVID-19 health guidelines.

“It is important for citizens to attend the event to thank God for the many things He has done for Zambia,” said President Lungu.

And Bishop Sichilima thanked the Head of State for the meeting and said the Church prays for him because, out of 18 million Zambians, God chose him to lead the nation.

UCZ General Secretary Rev Chipasha Musaba hailed the 2020/2021 National Budget, saying it was aimed at uplifting the livelihood of the poor.

“The increase in expenditure on public services is our assurance that your government wants to better the lives of people,” he said.

Rev Musaba added that the budget is proactive and responds to the plight of the poor by catering for their wellbeing.

This is according to a statement issued by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.