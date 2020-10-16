Mgubudu Cops Operating Under A Tree after Rains Blew Off Police Post

Police officers from Mugubudu Police post conduct their duties under a tree after the police post was blown off following heavy rains which were experienced on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri and Chipangali Member of Parliament Vincent Mwale who is also Infrastructure and Housing Minister toured the police post.

Ms Phiri assured Mugubudu Police post officer in charge Isaac Mbiza that government through the Disater Management and Mitigation Unit has delivered iron sheets and other items to the area.