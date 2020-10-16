Police Arrest 18 Foreigners in Nyimba for Unlawful Entry

Police in Nyimba have arrested 18 foreign nationals for suspected human trafficking and unlawful entry into Zambia.

Other suspects and their driver who is a Zambian are on the run.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said the suspects who are believed to be Ethiopians were arrested around 02:00 hours on Wednesday.

Sakala told Breeze FM that Police received a report that a minibus carrying 27 foreign nationals suspected to be Ethiopians was involved in an accident.

He said when Police visited the scene they did not find anyone as the people who were on the bus had abandoned it and gone into hiding in the nearby bush.

Sakala said while inspecting the bus, police discovered that some items which were in the bus were similar to the ones found on the other group which was intercepted at Kacholola check point recently.

He said police have launched a manhunt for the Zambian driver and other foreign nationals that are still in hiding.