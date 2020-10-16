President Lungu’s Love For The Poor Humbles Luapula PS

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota has thanked President Edgar Lungu for coming to the aid of the Luapula Cooperatives which have been struggling to access empowerment.

Speaking when he officiated at the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECL-MPEC) meeting with district commissioners in Mansa, Engineer Mushota said that President Lungu’s love for the peasants of Luapula has been noted by the implementation of the ECL-MPEC in Luapula.

He also committed that the Provincial Administration will always support the ECL-MPEC team as it rolls out the empowerment packages to the deserving cooperatives in the Province.

Engineer Mushota further

advised district commissioners in Luapula to give maximum support to the ECL-MPEC and also mobilize the cooperatives in the various districts.

And Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECL-MPEC) National Coordinator Ms Evelyn Banda has thanked the Luapula Provincial administration for welcoming the cooperative to the province.

She said that the ECL-MPEC will ensure that it engages the cooperatives themselves to find out what exact projects they want to run amongst themselves as opposed to imposing empowerment packages on people.