  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. UPND’S ROMEO FACES ARREST OVER MPIKA VIOLENCE
Headlines

UPND’S ROMEO FACES ARREST OVER MPIKA VIOLENCE

|

Police in Mpika have summoned UPND Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe to appear before them at Mpika Police Station at 09.00 hours today for commandeering the brutal attacks on defenseless residents of Mpika and kidnapping two police officers.

Video evidence shows Mr Kangombe issuing instructions during a standoff between UPND supporters and police in Mpika two days ago when opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema visited the district.

The UPND cadres left some residents severely injured and abducted two police officers who tried to stop the violence.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja issued a strong warning to perpetrators of violence that the law will catch up with them.

3 Comments

  1. Grephan kakumbi

    Upnd will be more violence if given chance to rule this country

    Reply

  2. Dorfrlyn Sojin

    The police this time around does not work professional. Thus why they no longer reliable. Many people have killed by pf cadres, no step is taken. But today, because it’s said upnd, it has seen to be wrong. Rubbish

    Reply

  3. 2yk

    These guys are Satanist HH is Manson

    Reply

Leave a Reply