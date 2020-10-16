UPND’S ROMEO FACES ARREST OVER MPIKA VIOLENCE

Police in Mpika have summoned UPND Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe to appear before them at Mpika Police Station at 09.00 hours today for commandeering the brutal attacks on defenseless residents of Mpika and kidnapping two police officers.

Video evidence shows Mr Kangombe issuing instructions during a standoff between UPND supporters and police in Mpika two days ago when opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema visited the district.

The UPND cadres left some residents severely injured and abducted two police officers who tried to stop the violence.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja issued a strong warning to perpetrators of violence that the law will catch up with them.