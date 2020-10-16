Wina Dates Eastern Province

VICE President Inonge Wina is this afternoon expected to embark on a four day official visit to Eastern Province.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche said the Vice-President will be in the province from Friday up to Monday.

Mwiche said the Vice-President is going to officiate at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the soils laboratory under Zambia Agriculture Research Institute at Msekera on Saturday.

The Vice President is also expected to officiate at the commemoration of the National Day of Prayer fasting, repentance and reconciliation.

She said the Vice-President is also going to visit Chipangali