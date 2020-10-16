ZRA Impounds 3, 360 Bags of Sugar Smuggled from South Africa

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized and forfeited to the state 3,360 by 50 bags of sugar that was smuggled into the country on the pretext of being taken to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The bags of sugar all valued at K1.4 million had been offloaded at the former United Milling Company in Chingola from South Africa.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has told Journalists in Chingola that his office had received intelligence reports that the consignment had been offloaded in Chingola by five South African trucks.

He said that by the time information reached his office, the five trucks that ferried the sugar had already left Zambia for South Africa.

Chanda has since noted that all the said trucks have been placed on the radar including drivers and will be intercepted should they enter Zambia again.

Chanda said it was unfortunate smuggling had continued to rise despite the measures the authority had put in place.

He added that the authority will not hesitate to forfeit to the state any consignment that will impounded.