MWATA KAZEMBE HAILS ECL EMPOWERMENT COOPERATIVE

Paramount Chief Mwata Kazembe of the Luba Lunda speaking people of Luapula Province has welcomed the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECL-MPEC) in his Chiefdom, saying President Edgar Lungu’s support to the downtrodden is highly commendable.

Speaking when ECL- MPEC National Coordinator Ms Evelyn Banda and her team paid a courtesy call on him at his Kazembe palace in Mwansabombwe District, the traditional leader said he would ensure all his deserving subjects participated in the program and applied for the various empowerment packages offered by the ECL-MPEC.

He told the ECL- MPEC team to work with all traditional leaders in Luapula to ensure smooth implementation of the empowerment programs in the area.

And Ms Banda thanked the Mwata Kazembe for his commitment to improving the welfare of his subjects by partnering with the ECL-MPEC.

Ms. Banda said that the ECL-MPEC aims at empowering not less than 50 cooperatives per constituency in Luapula Province.

“ Your Royal Highness, my team and I have come here to your area simply to try and uplift the living standards of your people as we have been directed by His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is the custodian of this ECL- MPEC to leave no stone unturned,” Ms Banda said.

Ms Banda said that the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative considers traditional leaders as the most key stakeholders in the implementation of its programs.