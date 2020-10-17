UPND WARNED: I WON’T ALLOW THE 1,000 VEHICLE CONVOY TO CHINSALI – KAMPYONGO

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has said he will not allow the UPND to move with a thousand vehicle convoy.

UPND are mobilizing following the summoning of party leader Hakainde Hichilema by Chinsali police as they want a thousand vehicle convoy to escort their party leader.

However, Mr Kampyongo said during a briefing today that Political parties are daring government and when it acts, they claim that the civic space is shrinking and play victim.

The minister said government will not entertain any form of violence regardless of who perpetrates it.

He further warned the UPND against moving with a thousand vehicle convoy.

And Kampyongo disclosed that Sesheke UPND MP Romeo Kang’ombe was on the vehicle where two abducted police officers and five civil servants of Muchinga Province were bundled and later assaulted.

He also said some political parties have been going to East Africa to seek funding adding that their funders were encouraging them to engage in lawlessness.

My Kampyongo further revealed plans by the opposition to deliberately cause violence ahead of 2021.