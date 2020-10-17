Veep Salutes Eastern Province Farmers for Contribution to Food Basket

Vice President Inonge Wina has thanked the people of Eastern Province for their substantial contribution to the Food basket of the country.

Mrs Wina who is on a four day tour of Eastern Province said government expect a bumper harvest in the 2020/2021 farming season in the region because easterners are hardworking.

She says government was praying for good rains in the coming season.

Mrs Wina said she is in the Province to inspect developmental projects as well as participating in the day of national prayer and fasting.

She said she will also participate in the planting of trees because trees were claimed by the tobacco industry in the province.

Mrs Wina said during the national day of prayer, Zambians have to thank God for the blessings that they enjoy and even for the hard circumstances that they sometimes face.

And speaking when she met the Eastern Province PF executive committee the Vice-president urged the party leadership to get involved in government projects so that they can explain to the people what government is doing.

She said the party leadership should also add its voice on the issue of smuggling and explain to the people the importance of selling maize to the Food Reserve Agency.

She also urged the party to take a lead in both women and youth empowerment programmes.

Mrs Wina urged the people to sensitize the people about the importance of voting to avoid voter apathy.

Earlier Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha said the party is ready for 2021 elections.

Mr Lubusha said the party had remained strong in the region.