BISHOP JOHN MAMBO AND ZITUKULE MOCK ZAMBIANS WHO BELIEVE IN PRAYER

Lusaka ~ Sun, 18 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

UPND surrogates Bishop John Mambo and Zitukule Consortium leader Nicholas Phiri have announced that their organizations are opposed to the National Day of Prayer and Reconciliation and have mocked Zambians who believe in prayer.

The two opposition members have claimed that the event is political.

In a joint statement, the duo have further charged that the event is a party mobilization event for the ruling party.

They have also mocked Christians in Zambia saying no matter how much they pray, nothing will come of the prayers.

“No matter how hard those behind it (event) pray and fast, nothing tangible will come out of it,” the statement read.

UPND, the mother body of the Chikondi Foundation and Zitukule Consortium, directed its members and followers to shun this year’s National Day of prayer and fasting.