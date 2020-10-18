BISHOP JOHN MAMBO AND ZITUKULE MOCK ZAMBIANS WHO BELIEVE IN PRAYER

Lusaka ~ Sun, 18 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
UPND surrogates Bishop John Mambo and Zitukule Consortium leader Nicholas Phiri have announced that their organizations are opposed to the National Day of Prayer and Reconciliation and have mocked Zambians who believe in prayer.
The two opposition members have claimed that the event is political.
In a joint statement, the duo have further charged that the event is a party mobilization event for the ruling party.
They have also mocked Christians in Zambia saying no matter how much they pray, nothing will come of the prayers.
“No matter how hard those behind it (event) pray and fast, nothing tangible will come out of it,” the statement read.
UPND, the mother body of the Chikondi Foundation and Zitukule Consortium, directed its members and followers to shun this year’s National Day of prayer and fasting.
5 Comments
Albert
See how finished the chikondi master is looking. Former bishop shunning prayers? UPND shonongomatics is indeed capturing weak people and turning them into devils.
MARTIN MUSHOKABANJI
MY ONCE GREAT BISHOP NOW FALLEN FRM GOD’S GRACE. IT’S ALMST IMPOSIBLE 4 SUCH 2 BE BROUGHT BAK 2 DE SAVING GRACE OF GOD BUT GOD IS ALWAYS MERCIFUL.
dean
I think this people should respect God,they shouldn’t bring politics to this national day of prayer and reconciliation.our God is for all and he doesn’t favor any political party.this day is for us reconcile and repent not to talk about .
Crisis
Zambia is a Christian nation whether devil worshiper wins today as a president no one the truth but GOD knows it. National Day Prayers wil never b real 2 those not eating the cake with President Lungu see favour from GOD. Fake president others but real 2 others.
Nshilinama
They are lost they are dancing to their tunes the devil is wrong in the. After all. John. Mambo is not a. Zambian