Chief Mabumba Urges President Lungu To Ignore Doomsayers And Focus On Enriching The Poor

Mansa ~ Sun, 18 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been advised to ignore his political doomsayers and continue to reach out to the poor in society who appreciate the massive support he is giving them.

Chief Mabumba of the Ushi speaking people of Mansa District in Luapula Province said this when the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment team led by National Coordinator Evelyn Banda paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace in Lukasa of Bahati Constituency.

He highly commended President Lungu for coming up with his own cooperative with a sole purpose of empowering vulnerable citizens across the country.

He said that he is impressed with the ECL MPEC disbursement structure that will do away with the idea of giving handouts to people at the expense of sustainable tools.

“As a chief, I have always been against the idea of giving handouts to people because never has there been a time when the formula of giving people money ever worked anywhere in this country for a simple reason that it deprives the people of the much needed sense of ownership,” Chief Mabumba said.

The Traditional leader said that it is common in Zambia for people to politicize every good deed done by the President without taking into consideration the welfare of the poor people who stand to benefit.

He said that his subjects are ready to receive and implement President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s well thought out empowerment packages to soon be handed over to them.

And ECL-MPEC National Coordinator Ms Evelyn Banda encouraged the traditional leader to fully participate in the program which aims at reducing poverty levels of the people in Luapula Province .

Ms Banda told the chief that President Lungu is concerned with the poor living standards of the people of Luapula hence his decision to form the ECL Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative, which will be used to lift Zambians out of poverty.