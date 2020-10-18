CHILUFYA SUMMONS 46 MEMBER PROVISIONAL SQUAD FOR U17 COSAFA TOURNAMENT

Zambia under-17 national men’s team coach George Chilufya has summoned 46 boys to camp for the 2020 Cosafa tournament preparations.

The team enters camp on Monday, October 19 in Lusaka.

Chilufya has added some of the boys that lifted the Cosafa trophy last year in Malawi under the tutelage of Oswald Mutapa.

The Under-17 and Under-20 COSAFA Men’s Championships serve as qualifiers for the continental finals to be staged by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Mauritius Football Association has confirmed they have government approval to host these tournaments in November and December 2020, subject to COVID-19 levels remaining as they are, and strict health protocols being implemented.

The continental finals for the Under-17 age-group are scheduled for Morocco next July, while the Under-20 finals are set for Mauritania at a date that has yet to be determined.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS

Isaac Mwanza (Kabangwe Academy), Eric Mukungu (Blaze Academy), Martin Chulu (Barca Academy), Ezekiel Sakala (Casman Academy), Emmanuel Malokota (Red Arrows), Bernard Siyeni (Red Lions)

(DEFENDERS)

Mathews Banda (Bauleni United), Lombe Mutale (Young Power), Lackson Tembo, Miguel Chaiwa, Onesimus Chipango (all Shamuel Academy), Benson Simwanda (Vector), Lyson Banda (RM Academy), Ricky Chnada (Barca Academy), Sekani Siame (Kafue Celtic), Joseph Bwalya (Chawama Scorpions),

(MIDFIELDERS)

Luka Mutoshi (Solwezi Academy), Christopher Musonda (Vicrich Academy), Julius Kumwenda (Young Zanaco), Charles Chileshe, Dominic Kanda (both RM Academy), Lasmond Phiri, Charles Majapa (both Blaze Academy), Tryson Banda, Aaron Mbemba Phiri, Richard Ngoma, Thomas Mwamba, Joseph Sabobo Banda (all Barcelona Academy), Benjamin Chisala (Modern Skills), Frank Chileshe (Vector FC), Rhoden Mupila Kameya (Kanyama Lions), Sylvester Sailwiindi (Young MUZA), Taulai Sakala (Chainda), Brian Mate (Chongwe High School), Innocent Nkhoma (Mungwi Hotspurs), Songa Chipyoka (Shamuel Academy), Emmanuel Mutale (Mushili Pirates),

(STRIKERS)

Moses Mulenga, Nelson Galufu (both Chongwe High School), Rickson Ng’ambi, Emmanuel Daka (both Young MUZA), Emmanuel Chanda (Kasama Hotpsurs), Davies Chanda (RM Academy), Luwawa Kasoma, Mutambo Kasoma (both Zesco United), Gideon Musunga (Modern Skills)