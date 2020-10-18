Govt Doesn’t Promise Lies – Dr Chilufya

Chilubi ~ Sun, 18 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has said the ruling PF does not promise lies.

Speaking when drumming up support for the PF candidate in the Chilubi Town Council Chairmanship by-election Rosemary Chimbini, Dr Chilufya said the party had delivered on most of it’s promises.

The minister, who is also the Campaign Manager of Chilubi Island, said the promised mini hospital were being worked on.

“The PF government does not promise lies. We promised you an ambulance for Santa Maria Mission hospital and we brought it. We promised you 650 health posts and we are building them. We promised you mini hospitals and their ongoing construction is there for all to see,” he said.

The minister also said the party promised to work on the run down Luwingu-Chaba road adding that it was on the ground grading it and so far more than 50 kilometers have been done.

Dr Chilufya told people in the area not to waste their time to vote for people whose works could not be seen and he implored them to vote for the PF candidate.

Meanwhile, PF Chilubi Town Council Chairmanship by-election candidate Rosemary Chimbini said that she was very much eager to work for the people of Chilubi.

She added that she won’t delay in serving the people of Chilubi because she has prior experience as Lunga District Commissioner and she requested the people in the area to vote for her.

Dr Chilufya was accompanied by PF Northern Province Chairman Hon. Chungu Bwalya, Chifunabuli Constituency MP Ponde Mecha, Kambashe Ward Councillor Saviour Chisala and various other PF members.

This is contained in a statement issued by PF Northern Province Youth Secretary, Chanda Nsofu.