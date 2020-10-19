5,000 TEACHERS TO BE RECRUITED IN 2021, REVEALS MWILA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says the ruling party is disturbed that observers such as NGOs are silent over the hacking of innocent villagers by UPND in Lavushimanda District, Muchinga Province.

And Mr Mwila has disclosed that about 5,000 teachers will be recruited next Year.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview last evening, the PF CEO further explained that the PF does not condone violence, stressing that some of its members who have been found wanting have appeared before the courts.

And the PF Secretary General advised PF elected structures to work closely with the PF Mobilization Committee in marketing the ruling party.

The former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs further advised elected PF structures to understand that the mobilization Committees are adhoc committees which will be dissolved after the 2021 general elections.

He guided that there was need to fear the mobilization committee but the who purpose of bring them on board was to ensure that the ruling party wins the 2021 general elections.

Mr Mwila also took advantage of the opportunity to highlight developmental projects done under the Pf government.

He said the PF Government had built four (4) more Universities, pushing the number from three to seven in less than ten years, adding that under President Edgar Lungu’s leadership, government had reduced school fees from K1,200 to K200 because it is a pro-poor government.

Mr Mwaila also announced that about five thousand (5,000) teachers will be recruited next year to increase manpower in the education sector and reduce unemployment.

In the health sector, the PF CEO said out of the 650 health posts that are being built across the country under a line of credit from the Indian Government,400 posts were now operational adding that government had built 19 new District Hospitals with 26,000 health workers employed from the time the PF Government came into power.

Hon Mwila also explained that government has made progress in ensuring that under the Link Zambia 8000 key roads such are worked on.

He says the PF Government has intervened into social protection through the K30 million Youth Empowerment Fund, increased the number of beneficiaries of the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) to one million (1,000,000) and raised the tax threshold for workers to K4,000 in order to cushion Zambians from the high cost of living.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila said the opposition UPND were cry babies because they have never been ready for elections urging them instead support constitutional amendment Bill number 10 which all political parties agreed to amend the Public Order Act at a meeting held in Siavonga.

On the electoral process, Mr Mwila said his party was confident that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has capacity to register nine million people in 30 days because it facilitates the voting of over four million people in one day.

The PF Secretary General also said the online pre-voter registration is not mandatory urging those wishing to conduct manual registration to wait for October 28, 2020.

Regarding intra party politics, Mr Mwila said the PF will finish conducting provincial elections in December 2020 followed by the General Convention as stipulated by the PF Constitution to elect leaders every five years

He also guided those aspiring for leadership not to disturb incumbent PF MPs as time for adoptions has not yet come but was quick to mention that those who have not performed will not be adopted.