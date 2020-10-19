CHAGWA TALKS TOUGH: MY WORD IS FINAL, PARTY MEMBERS ARE FREE TO CAMPAIGN IN ANY CONSTITUENCY

Chilubi~Mon,19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu says party members are free to campaign in any constituency.

He, however, said between now and 2021, he will give support to those currently in office.

Speaking in Chilubi during a campaign rally to drum up for a PF candidate for the Chilubi Council Chairperson election, President Lungu says aspiring candidates are allowed to visit constituencies without any form of harrasment and advised incumbent MPs to simply pull up their efforts because the people are the ones that will choose leaders.

He says his word is final and does not require a circular from anywhere, adding that he will however support those in office currently between now and 2021.