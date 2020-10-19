Chiteme Says Church’s Support Vital To National Development

Sinda ~ Mon, 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Government says the support of the church is vital to the country’s development agenda.

Speaking when he graced the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation themed “Zambia seeks God’s intervention for sustained National Unity,Peace and Prosperity” at Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) Sinda congregation, National Development Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme said government respects the input of the church in various sectors.

He said government needs to be supported just like Moses was supported as the Bible records in his Mission when his strength seemed insufficient.

“When we are weak, you should be our strength,” Mr Chiteme told the congregants.

Mr Chiteme was joined by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo and Sinda MP Masautso Tembo.

Mr Chiteme also donated K10,000 and 100 pockets of cement for the construction of the church and further pledged to assist with roofing sheets.

And Mr Katambo, who also donated K10,000 towards the construction of the church, said the day of prayer is important and should be used to unite the nation.

Reformed Church in Zambia Reverend Yelesani Njovu thanked government for the massive development in areas of infrastructure and Farmer Input Support Programe (FISP), as evidenced by the early distribution of inputs and further thanked Sinda MP Masauso Tembo for donating towards building of the church.

And Mr Tembo thanked the two ministers for gracing this year’s national day of prayer and pledged continued support to the church.