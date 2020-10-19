EIZ RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF SOCIETY BUSINESS PARK AS PRESIDENT LUNGU SAYS IT’S A DEATH TRAP

President Edgar Lungu has said the Society Buidling Park along Cairo road is a death trap and wonders how many traps are in the country.

He said this during his meeting with the Engineering Institution of Zambia last week.

It was heard that over 1,200 columns on the building developed cracks as opposed to one which was reported.

President Lungu says it is unfortunate that new buildings can be developing such faults and asked the engineers to quickly find a solution to the problem.

Engineering Institution of Zambia president Abel Ng’andu, in response, said from the technical audit that was carried out, it was discovered that about 1,200 columns failed in strength out of 1,600 tests which were done.

Eng Ng’andu assured the Head of State that EIZ is proactive and that the institution will take action against the consultants and contractors.

Eng Ng’andu further said EIZ recommended that the office block of the building should be closed.