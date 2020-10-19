Govt Supports 23 Cooperatives in Eastern Province

Government initiative to give out community sub-grants to 23 cooperatives through the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project across Eastern Province has cheered the people in the region.

Vice President Inonge Wina handred over K65,570,643.48 ($1,775,746.71) to the cooperatives when she officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the soils laboratory under the ZIFLP project at Msekera Research station in Chipata on Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Lozi Mwale of Sinda District said the people were grateful to government for giving them grants that will help them embark on different environment interventions Programmes.

Mwale said climate change has had adverse effect on the social wellbeing of the people of Zambia.

“It is therefore the believe of the youth in these cooperatives and Associations that your Honour the Vice-President that you have come to provoke us to embark on climate

sustanable projects for the improvement of the household income and the betterment of our country. The funds that you have handed over are a demonstration of your determination to reduce Poverty as well as to move Zambia towards the attainment of the Vision 2030,” she said.

Vice-Prrsident Inonge Wina and National Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme handed over the cheques to the 23 cooperatives and Associations from various Districts in Eastern Province.