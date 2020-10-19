HH NOT AMONG THOSE SUMMONED – POLICE

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Plans by the UPND for civil disobedience have fallen apart as police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has clarified that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is not among those summoned to appear in Chinsali over the violence that saw two police officers abducted by his party members.

On Saturday, Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Mr Joel Njase confirmed that Mr Hichilema had been summoned alongside Sesheke member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe in connection with an investigation they were carrying out.

After the purported summoning, the UPND came up with plans that one thousand vehicles escort Mr Hichilema to Chinsali and along the way, cause some disturbances in an effort to destabilize the country’s peace.

“We wish to advise them not to proceed as doing so will be tantamount to unlawful assembly or conducting an illegal procession which is against the law. There is no need for sympathisers, in this regard, to come into conflict with the law. We therefore advise all those planning to travel to Muchinga Province for the above mentioned reason to rescind their decision,” Mrs Katongo has said in a statement.