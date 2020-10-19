Miles Sampa, Ex-wife Mwika, Finally A Granted Divorce Certificate

Lusaka ~ 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Lusaka High Court has finalized the divorce between Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and Mwika Mwenechanya by making a decree nisi absolute.

This followed a notice filed by Mwenechanya, an economist at Bank of Zambia, on September 23, 2020 in which she asked the court to conclude the case which was pronounced in her favour in June 2018.

“Take notice that the petitioner herein applies for the decree nisi pronounced in her favour on June 14, 2018 by the Honourable justice Nicola Sharpe-Phiri to be made absolute,” the notice read.

Ms Mwenechanya has since been granted her request and a divorce certificate was issued by the High Court assistant registrar.

Ms Mwenechanya petitioned the court to dissolve the marriage which was solemnised on April 14, 2007 at St Ignatius Church in Lusaka and judge Phiri granted a decree nisi on July 28, 2018.