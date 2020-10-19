Mutati’s MDC Confident Of Winning 2021 Polls

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The newly launched Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has expressed confidence that it will win the 2021 presidential elections.

And the MDC led by former finance minister Felix Mutati says its formation is not meant to divide votes in 2021 in favor of PF.

MDC Secretary General Lucky Mulusa said during a briefing that the party is independent with values that are different from other political parties and is hopeful of winning next year’s polls.

He said the MDC is confident of forming government in 2021 despite the short period between the launch of the party and the holding of the 2021 polls.

He added that the application for the registration of the party was made last year and the certificate of registration was only issued a year later.